The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup Breaks Cover as a Radical Electric Racer

Exciting news for electric racing fans! The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup isn’t just a one-off as it will go racing in a dedicated eN1 class

You’d think the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N is quite an impressive initial attempt by Hyundai’s ‘N’ performance division at making a high-performance electric vehicle. Well, it’s not enough for the brand as they have introduced the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup, a full-fledged performance EV, dedicated to racing.

So, what have Hyundai done to take performance thrills of the IONIQ 5 N to the next level? Interestingly, the gains aren’t in the powertrain, as the race car retains the 650-hp dual-motor electric powertrain and 84-kWh battery pack from its standard counterpart. The real gains, however, start with cutting out a lot of fat as, at 1,970 kg, the IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup is a whopping 230 kg lighter. Part of the credit goes to the fibreglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) hood and polycarbonate windows. That’s not all as there’s adjustable suspension with two-way dampers added to the mix.

It is impressive that the IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup loses so much weight and looks like a proper race car. Credit for the looks goes to an aggressive body kit full of building fenders, a large rear wing, as well as 18-inch wheels with racing slicks.

Inside, most of the cabin has been stripped out and only gets bucket seats and a motor sport-focused wheel. Being a race car, safety is covered by an FIA-compliant roll-cage, fire extinguishers, and six-point harnesses.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N eN1 Cup thankfully isn’t going to be a one-off machine as Hyundai will be racing it at the 2024 Hyundai N Festival in a dedicated “eN1” class. With the festival commencing on 27 April, 2024, the eN1 class is open to multiple car manufacturers and tyre makers and will have varying formats, including one-on-one knockout races and traditional sprint races. So the racier version of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N should keep itself pretty busy soon.