The All Electric Mini Cooper SE Convertible Arrives

The Mini Cooper SE Convertible joins its exciting coupé sibling in the line-up and offers a slice of pizzazz for those looking for a glamorous EV.



Even while the electric vehicle (EV) market is expanding, a pleasant drop-top to make the most of a summer day is still lacking. With an electric motor beneath its charming retro styling, the Mini Cooper SE Convertible has appeared on the scene to change all of that.

The Mini Cooper has long been known for its iconic design, nimble handling, and playful personality. Now, with the introduction of the Mini Cooper SE Convertible, the brand is pushing its boundaries even further by offering a drop-top version of its beloved fully-electric vehicle.

The Mini Cooper SE Convertible features the same 135-kW electric motor good for 184 hp and 270 Nm. This allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.2 seconds, making the car both quick and agile on the road. In terms of range the Mini Cooper is capable of doing 201 km on a single charge as per the WLTP test cycle.

From the outside, the Mini Cooper SE Convertible looks almost identical to its gasoline-powered counterpart. However, there are a few subtle differences that set it apart. The most noticeable of these is the lack of a traditional exhaust pipe, which has been replaced by a sleek, aerodynamic panel. The car also features unique wheels and an “E” emblem on the grille, as well as a few additional color options that are exclusive to the electric model—Enigmatic Black and White Silver.

The interior is finished in high-quality materials and features a range of customization options. While driving, the Mini Head-Up Display provides an overview of all pertinent information. The Mini Cooper SE Convertible offers features including Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go functionality and the Mini Driving Assistant, among others.

The heated, multi-functional steering wheel in Nappa leather finish adds to driving comfort. The Mini “Electric” badge emphasises the all-electric convertible’s constrained nature in the lower steering-wheel spoke. The special Piano Black surfaces, which the ambient lighting elegantly highlights, also add to the car’s exclusivity. The door-sill trims and side-scuttles also include edition-specific equipment elements, with the “one of 999” inscription emphasising the limited- edition open-air Mini’s exclusivity.

Yes, there will only be 999 units of the Mini Cooper SE Convertible offered in Europe, starting in April 2023.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

