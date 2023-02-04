 

Refreshed 2024 Mercedes GLE SUV and Coupé Models Arrive

by

 

The facelifted 2024 Mercedes GLE SUV and Coupé models have been introduced. They feature refreshed styling and a revamped line-up of powertrains.

The 2024 Mercedes GLE models brings includes new technology to increase their capabilities, a more intelligent MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User eXperience) interface, and a slew of updated or enhanced powertrain combinations. One petrol, two diesels, two plug-in hybrids, and two AMG models are on offer. All models feature 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid tech or more advanced electrification as well as 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

These are, namely, the GLE 450 (3.0 six-cylinder petrol, 381 hp/500 Nm) only in SUV guise, the GLE 300 d (2.0 four-cylinder diesel, 269 hp/550 Nm), new GLE 450 d (3.0 six-cylinder diesel, 367 hp/750 Nm), new GLE 400 e petrol plug-in hybrid (381 hp/600 Nm combined, 125 km/l) and the updated GLE 350 de diesel plug-in hybrid (333 hp/750 Nm combined, 166 km/l). Additionally, Mercedes have added new standard equipment and options for the AMG-tuned variants, as well as upgrades their interior and external appearance.

The AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ still uses the 3.0-litre, in-line six, but it is now uprated to 435 hp and 560 Nm, with a 15-kW ISG assisting with 20 hp and 200 Nm. The larger AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ continues unchanged with the 4.0-litre iturbo V8 making 612 hp and 850 Nm, with a 16-kW ISG (22 hp/250 Nm).

To see the design changes on the 2024 Mercedes GLE, one would need to look extremely closely. The new front bumper, headlights and taillights with light patterns, mark a change from the previous model. New grilles and other aesthetics AMG models stand out from the rest of the line-up. For 2024, two new 19- and 20-inch wheel styles are available, along with two new colours: Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufactur Alpine Gray.

Inside, the new 2024 Mercedes GLE gets a new steering wheel with sensor surface buttons to control the driver-infor and infotainment screens. This is the same system that has been used in the new GLS and S-Class models for some time now. Other upgrades are relatively minor, with chrome trim now found in the vent bezels and other areas throughout the cabin. The premium Burmester surround-sound system now offers Dolby Atmos and a customizable sound setting.

The 2024 Mercedes GLE models should arrive in India shortly after their global rollout.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap 

Tags:

