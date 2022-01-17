Tata Safari Dark Edition Launched in India at Rs 19.05 lakh

The new Tata Safari Dark edition has been released with prices starting from Rs 19.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Safari Dark Edition comes with an all-black paint scheme on the exterior and inside the cabin.

The Tata Safari Dark Edition is the latest model to receive the “Dark” treatment, joining a long list of preceding models such as the Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Altroz previously introduced by Tata Motors. After the Adventure and Gold editions, the Dark edition is the third unique version of the Tata Safari. Tata Motors have announced the launch of the new Tata Safari Dark Edition in India and it is available on the XT+/XTA+ and XZ+/XZA+ trims.



The Tata Safari Dark edition receives an Oberon Black paint job on the outside, in line with its “Dark” theme. A pair of blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels, Piano Black finish on numerous parts, and “Dark” badging on the front fenders are also included.



The 2022 Tata Safari Dark edition features a dark chrome interior package, Blackstone matrix pattern dashboard, Dark-specific upholstery with Nappa Granite Black colour scheme with blue tri-arrow perforations and blue stitching, ventilated first- and second-row seats; the latter only for six-seat variants, air purifier, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The same 2.0-litre “Kryotec” turbo-diesel engine that delivers 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque powers the Tata Safari Dark edition. This motor can be combined with either a six-speed manual or a torque-converter automatic transmission.



Safety features of the Tata Safari Dark edition include multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD among others.

The company is sure that the elegant Tata Safari Dark edition will prove to be yet another motivation for vehicle consumers to upgrade to the SUV, according to Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors.

Also Read: Tata Safari Diesel Automatic Six-Seat Review

Story: Kurt Morris