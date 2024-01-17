Tata Punch.ev Launched in India

The Tata Punch.ev has been launched in India from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) onwards. This is the first pure EV from the manufacturer – developed from ground up to be nothing but an EV.

The Tata Punch.ev will be sold exclusively at Tata.ev dealerships. Two were opened in Gurgaon recently and others will crop up across the country soon. The Punch.ev is the first product to be built on the ‘acti.ev’ architecture which stands for ‘advanced connected tech – intelligent electric vehicle’. It allows them to be modular and further the development of more pure electric cars because it can accommodate multiple body styles. Tata claim that this new platform will allow them to manage the electric powertrain more efficiently and even optimize the costs of manufacturing for an EV. Other benefits include more space in the cabin, larger battery packs and an enhanced driving experience (more about that in our review). They also said that we can expect world-class EVs from Tata.ev going forward.







In terms of styling, the Punch.ev retains its micro-SUV shape but its design has been updated to be more in line with the latest range of the Nexon. It runs on 16-inch alloy wheels and has a reasonable 190-mm ground clearance.

Interior highlights include a flat floor, doors that open at 90-degrees, air purifier, wireless phone charger and a 10.25-inch high-definition infotainment system by Harman which is equipped to support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With Arcade.ev one has access to many apps including music, podcasts and gaming to name a few. In the future, they may also launch apps that allow one to conduct conference calls from the car. The driver’s display is now an advanced unit that can be customized to display multiple screens including navigation. Leatherette seats are available and they are ventilated too (front only).











The Tata Punch.ev will be offered with two battery packs – 25 kWh or 35 kWh (Long Range model). They have a claimed range of 315 km and 421 km respectively. There are two powertrains to choose from as well. The standard model develops 82 hp and 114 Nm while the LR model produces 122 hp and 190 Nm. Top speed for the LR variant has been restricted at 140 km/h and they claim it does 0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds. It also receives multiple modes for energy regeneration. A 50-kW DC fast charger is capable of charging this SUV from 10-80 per cent in just 56 minutes.

Tata claim that the acti.ev architecture has prioritized structural integrity and safety. Other notable standard features include six airbags and ESP. Some variants also benefit from a 360-degree camera which is further equipped to support things like blind spot monitoring and parking assist. Furthermore, it is always nice to see disc brakes all around.

Tata are offering an eight-year or 1.6-lakh-km warranty on this car and the introductory ex-showroom pricing is as follows.

Smart – Rs 10.99 lakh

Smart+ – Rs 11.49 lakh

Adventure – Rs 11.99 lakh

Empowered – Rs 12.79 lakh

Empowered+ – Rs 13.29 lakh

Adventure Long Range – Rs 12.99 lakh

Empowered Long Range – Rs 13.99 lakh

Empowered+ Long Range – Rs 14.49 lakh

Sunroof available in Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ variants for an additional Rs 50,000. Long range models can also be equipped with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger for an additional Rs 50,000.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta 2024 1.5 Diesel First Drive Review