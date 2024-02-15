Tata Nexon Petrol and Diesel Score Five Stars in Global NCAP

The Tata Nexon (ICE) has scored the maximum five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. The Indian SUV managed to get five stars in both adult occupant protection and child occupant protection, which is tested separately under Global NCAP. Once instituted, Indian NCAP will combine these two parameters into and provide a combined rating.

The updated Tata Nexon was launched in September 2023, just a few months ago. Since the facelift, the Nexon has offered six airbags as well as electronic stability control across all variants, which was a great move by Tata to increase the safety quotient of one of their most popular cars on the market. The new rating is valid for Nexons produced from 8 August 2023. The Nexon scored 32.22/34 points for adult occupant protection and 44.52/49 points for child occupant protection, which are excellent scores.

Global NCAP’s crash-test protocol assesses frontal and side impact protection apart from electronic stability control (ESC). Pedestrian protection and side pole impact protection assessments are also required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings. The Nexon meets UN127 and GTR9 requirements for pedestrian protection as standard. According to the GNCAP report, the Tata Nexon “showed a stable structure and robust restraint systems which offered good protection. The model offered almost full protection for child occupants in the dynamic tests and is fitted with i-size anchorages and a passenger airbag disabling switch, making it very versatile for transporting child occupants.”

When the original Nexon was launched back in 2018, it was the first-ever car to score five stars in the #SaferCarsForIndia rating by Global NCAP. It is only fitting that Tata has managed to do it again. The Tata Nexon ICE range starts at Rs 8.15 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.59 lakh, all ex-showroom.