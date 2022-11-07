Tata Motors Chalk Up 50,000 EVs From its Facility in Pune

Tata Motors have rolled out 50,000 EV from their production facility in Pune which was also a Nexon EV. Tata produces Tigor and Tiago on its EV platform and is expected to introduce up to 10 more vehicles in a span of five years. These can be the Altroz, Curvy and Avinya to name a few.



Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “As the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on us. With a well-calibrated product mix and strong consumer-facing initiatives, we have addressed barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost-effective solutions for our customers. Celebrating the 50,000th EV in India is a strong testament to how our portfolio resonates with people across the country. EVs are offering a practical solution to problems of rising fuel prices and worsening pollution. Customers are now ready to welcome EVs and we are thrilled to witness the transition from early adopters to now EVs becoming a mainstream choice for Indian customers.”



The Nexon EV is available in three variants and in Dark Edition trim as well, starting at a sticker price of Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 17. 50 lakh for the top trim. The company claims a range of 312 km and a charge time of 8.5 hrs. The Nexon EV houses a 30.2 kWh battery that puts a 127 hp and 254 Nm of torque.