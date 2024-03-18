Skoda’s New Electric SUV Concept Is Epiq!

The Skoda Epiq Concept will spawn an entry-level SUV slated for a 2025 debut

Just like how Skoda are working on a new sub-four metre SUV in India, the Czech brand have an entry-level SUV in the works for the global market called the Epiq. We’ve now got our first look at it. Sure, it is in concept form, but you won’t have to wait too long as it will go into production in 2025.

Despite it being a concept, the Skoda Epiq looks fairly ready for production while also being futuristic. This is thanks to the marque’s new “Modern Solid” design philosophy where minimalism is the name of the game. Upfront there’s a sleek front grille, new Skoda lettering and a chunky front bumper flanked by T-shaped LED DRLs. From the sides, the SUV does stand out with a pronounced character line, swanky wheels and rugged cladding. Capping off the exterior design is a sleek set of T-shaped tail lamps and a beefy bumper.

The Skoda Epiq will be the first production Skoda that will bring the Modern Solid theme inside too. Just like the exterior, the cabin has a simple design with plenty of illumination. What really catches the eye is the small digital driver’s display compared to the large touchscreen infotainment system. While there’s plenty of digital real estate inside, there are also a fair bit of physical controls. As far as space goes, it could get plenty of it as it is 4.1 metres long and has a boot capacity of 490 litres.

Under the hood, details are scarce aside from the fact that it’ll be an electric SUV, but we do know that Skoda estimates it to go over 400 km on a single charge. Also, it will have bidirectional charging capabilities.

While we’re not getting Skoda’s new electric SUV in India anytime soon, we do have a sub-four metre SUV that is also set for a 2025 launch. That being said, Skoda is looking at kicking off its electric innings in the country with the Enyaq later this year.