Škoda Vision 7S Revealed Under “Explore More” Identity

The Škoda Vision 7S is only the tip of the iceberg when compared to Škoda’s plans for the future.

The Skoda Vision 7S has become the first car to receive the Czech manufacturer’s new design language and it is also the first one to bear the new Škoda logo. This is an all-electric car based on the MEB modular platform. Skoda confirmed that, along with the Vision 7S, there will be as many as three new all-electric cars by 2026. These include a seven-seater based on the Vision 7S, a compact SUV, and a small car. Four years after that, they intend to achieve a market share of 70 per cent for all the electric cars sold in Europe. Despite these ambitious plans for an electric future, Škoda will continue to develop highly-efficient combustion engines and we could see them in the following generations of the Superb, Kodiaq and Octavia. Currently this plan is expected to be executed overseas within 2023-2024 but a timeline for India is yet to be confirmed.

Like any electric car, aerodynamics play a huge role in the Vision 7S’s styling as well. The ‘Tech-Deck’ face is a dark glass element at the front of the car that replaces the traditional grille to protect the car’s sensors and improve its drag coefficient. The car features large 22-inch rims and the clever channeling of air to cool the battery and motor is evident from the design of the side skirts. The tail-lamps are T-shaped LEDs, as are the headlights, and they are complemented by a light strip that runs the width of the car along with the illuminated Škoda logo.

The interior is also a fresh approach to infotaiment and control logic. A 14.6-inch touchscreen is the party piece here while the driver gets an 8.8-inch console along with a head-up display. The infotainment screen is usually in portrait mode but when the car is stationary, it can be viewed in landscape as well. If the passengers in the rear want to watch, the front seats swivel and move to offer optimal visibility for everyone. Reclining seats are available for both front and second rows. Other clever features include magnetic stands for smartphones and integrated backpacks. By the way, most of the materials in the car are either sustainably sourced or recycled. Under the fresh exterior is an 89-kWh battery that promises a range of over 600 kilometres per charge. More technical details will be revealed at a later date.

“With the Vision 7S, we are offering a concrete view of a completely new Škoda model that will expand our product portfolio and our customer base. We are thus significantly accelerating our eMobility offensive – we are going to launch three new pure electric models by 2026,” said Klaus Zellmer, chairman of the Škoda board of directors.

Story: Joshua Varghese

