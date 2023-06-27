Renault Rafale Coupé SUV Revealed

The Renault Rafale is a brand-new coupé -SUV built on the Common Module Family (CMF) platform from Renault, specifically the CMF-CD. Modern headlamps and grilles with a diamond pattern and blue interior part give it a sleek yet rugged look.



The history of French aviation serves as the source of the name “Rafale.” A touring monoplane named the Caudron-Renault Rafale set a speed record in 1934 by flying at 445 km/h. Returning to the coupé-SUV, the new Renault design chief, Gilles Vidal, has created the new Rafale’s design.

In terms of engine options, the initial release will have a hybrid powertrain with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine (130 hp and 205 Nm) and two electric motors—the main 70-kW motor serving up 95 hp and 205 Nm and a secondary 25-kW high-voltage starter-generator making 34 hp and 50 Nm. Peak output is 200 hp with a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.5 km/l. It also features “4CONTROL” all-wheel drive.

Inside, the cabin offers a luxurious experience with soft-touch materials, a 12.3-inch touchscreen in the centre, and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster; all making for an opulent interior. A head-up display, Harmon Kardon sound, LED elements in the seats, and an electronically controlled frosted glass roof are additional highlights of the Rafale.



In terms of dimensions, the Renault Rafale measures 4,710 mm long, 1,860 mm wide, 1,610 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. When viewed from the side, the Renault Rafale’s coupé-espue design reminds one of the Lamborghini Urus sports SUV. The Rafale features body cladding all around, giving it a very rugged appeal. The rear of the Renault Rafale 2024 features slim LED tailights that end in a Y-shape towards the outer edges.

The all-new Renault Rafale will first go on sale in the European market. There’s no word on it coming to India.

