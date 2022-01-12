Renault India Reache One-lakh Export Milestone

Renault India reach the million-export milestone, with the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger leading the way

Renault India have announced that their facility in the nation has exported one lakh cars to 14 countries around the world. Models including Kwid, Triber, and Kiger are made for both the domestic and the international markets.



Apart from South Africa and East African markets, Renault export models from their factory near Chennai to countries in the SAARC, Asia-Pacific, and Indian Oceanic islands.



Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and MD of Renault India Operations adds that India-made vehicles are finding higher popularity than before, highlighting how India has grown as a powerhouse for exports. “This 1 lakh-export milestone is a significant achievement because it demonstrates our product focus, which includes our expertise in constant innovation and in-depth knowledge of customer needs, and reflects customers’ confidence in the quality, engineering, and technology of our products all over the world,” he said.



In the Renault India camp, Kiger is getting a lot of attention. Launched in early 2021 to compete in the highly profitable yet fiercely-contested sub-compact SUV sector. While it is one of the more economical options in its segment, Kiger is also sold in Nepal and South Africa, where it has had a positive reaction, according to the business.