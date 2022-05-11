Range Rover Sport Arrives With Striking Design

The new Range Rover Sport makes its global debut in Iceland, climbing a flooded dam spillway.

Land Rover, the British luxury carmaker, have launched the 2022 version of their SUV Range Rover Sport. It was the first car to climb up a flooded dam spillway in Iceland.

The Jaguar Land Rover-owned company unveiled its third-generation Range Rover Sport by scaling the 193-metre-high Icelandic Karahnjukar dam spillway while facing 750 tonnes of water rushing each minute. Jessica Hawkins, the official James Bond stunt driver, drove the new SUV.



According to Land Rover, the 2022 Range Rover Sport contains a dynamic toolset and technologies to regulate the new SUV’s integrated chassis control system, which is based on the company’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex).

Land Rover have nailed it when it comes to styling. The Range Rover Rover Sport seemed to have dominated the gym with a tight appearance and strong design components. The classic Land Rover grille has been slimmed down, and the smoked adaptive LED digital headlights have been added. When you combine that with an aggressively styled bumper, you have a striking-looking front end.

Land Rover have taken a risk with the tail end. The number-plate housing has been relocated from the tailgate to the bumper. The former now has only connected LED tail-lights, giving it a more streamlined appearance. This layout may take some getting used to for a few people, including this author, especially when contrasted to the previous style.

A 13.1-inch floating display with haptic feedback and a Pivi Pro infotainment system for controlling navigation, media, and vehicle settings is also included in the new automobile. This infotainment system also receives Amazon Alexa2, allowing voice commands to control many settings. In addition, the driver has access to a 13.7-inch interactive display.

A Meridian Signature sound system and a new cabin air purification system have also been added by Land Rover to the luxury SUV. With four headrest speakers that listen and give ambient noise cancelling sounds, the cabin passengers can create personal sound zones.

The new Range Rover Sport is available with two mild-hybrid turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engines. The P360 SE produces 360 hp and 500 Nm of torque, whereas the P400 SE Dynamic produces 400 hp and 550 Nm. The P440e Autobiography, a plug-in hybrid with a turbo 3.0-litre engine, sits above the rest of the line-up. This variant has 440 hp and a torque of 839 Nm. The PHEV’s 105-kW electric motor and 31.8-kWh battery, according to Land Rover, will provide an estimated 77 km of all-electric range. In 5.5 seconds, the plug-in model can reach 100 km/h.

The Range Rover P530 First Edition is the best option for those looking for the most power. It has a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque. With Dynamic Launch activated, the top-spec SUV can accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. All these engine options are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In 2024, a pure-electric model will join the Range Rover line up.



The new Range Rover Sport features Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, which assists drivers in navigating difficult terrain. Drivers can choose from four comfort levels, and the technology will intelligently change the pace, letting them concentrate on steering.

Along with new Range Rover, the new Range Rover Sport will be constructed exclusively at the Solihull manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom. In India as of now, Land Rover have started accepting bookings for the flagship Range Rover, we will have to wait and see when they begin bookings for the Range Rover Sport.

Story: Kurt Morris

