Range Rover and Range Rover Sport Get a Major Price Cut With a Catch

The catch is that only select variants will be locally assembled for the first time in India

Great news for those eyeing a Land Rover Range Rover or Range Rover Sport as they will be locally assembling them in India for the first time, which means a significant price cut. There is a catch however, as only the Range Rover models, LWB D350 HSE and P400 Autobiography, plus the Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE petrol and diesel will be the models assembled here. This translates to the Range Rover LWB D350 HSE and P400 Autobiography being priced at Rs 2.36 crore and Rs 2.80 crore, respectively, which is an undercut of as much as Rs 56 lakh from before. As for the Range Rover Sport, the P400 petrol and D350 diesel options are both priced at Rs 1.40 crore, cheaper than the CBU model by Rs 29 lakh. (all ex-showroom). The two SUVs now join the Velar, Evoque, Discovery Sport and the Jaguar F-Pace in being completely knocked-down (CKD) models in India.

For reference, the Range Rover’s 3.0-litre petrol engine doing duty in the P400 Autobiography variant produces 400 hp and 550 Nm, whereas the 3.0-litre diesel motor in the LWB D350 HSE makes 350 hp and 700 Nm. This is the same in the case of the Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE variant in both the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options.

Do note that while these select variants for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are locally assembled models, the remaining variants will still be CBUs. Deliveries for the CKD Range Rover are already underway, while the Range Rover Sport CKD’s deliveries will commence from August 16.