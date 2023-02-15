Nissan-Renault Alliance Announce Course of Action

The Nissan-Renault Alliance in India has laid out a plan of action that will see a company restructuring and as many as six all-new models introduced from 2025. These will be four C- segment SUVs and two A-segment electric cars.



The Nissan-Renault Alliance has announced some big plans for India, the third-largest car market in the world, with investments to the tune of Rs 5,300 crore on the cars and generation of around 2,000 new jobs with a target of enhancing their manufacturing plant with 80 per cent localisation and improvement in export numbers. In a press conference, Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Nissan Motor Corporation, also announced a restructuring in holding with Nissan at 51 per cent to Renault at 49 per cent.

The six new models—four C-SUVs and two A-EVs—will be overlapping models but will not be “cross-badged”. Of these, three models are for each, Nissan and Renault, two SUVs and an EV each will be introduced with the first set for launch in 2025. The X-Trail Hybrid, Qashqai, and Juke shown earlier may make way for these newer models altogether, but we can’t rule out them joining in as well, depending on market dynamics. The “all-new” models, similar to new Micra replacement, will be on a platform compatible with internal combustion engines in the form of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), E-Power hybrids and E-Tech battery electric models as well. No further details on product or powertrain were divulged.

The target numbers for electric cars, too, aren’t clear at this point. The anticipated penetration in 2030 is projected at 13 per cent. By simple reasoning, that points to somewhere around four per cent by 2025. However, with the advent of synthetic fuel and the development of hydrogen-oriented powertrains increasing, it seems like it will be a technology-agnostic mobility journey from here on.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

