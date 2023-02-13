The All New 2023 Hyundai Verna

Reservations for the new generation 2023 Hyundai Verna are open not long after introducing the Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo.



This is a brand-new model with a fresh aesthetic motif, and both the interior and the engine lineup will be updated. Bookings for the new Hyundai Verna are now available at Rs 25,000 and its style differs significantly from that of the previous variant in that it is larger and more streamlined.

The front end has slim LED lighting, a headlamp below and a large grille. The roofline flows in like a coupe along with sharp character lines as well. The rear gets LED tail-lamp cluster with a connecting LED light bar.

In terms of powertrains, there is a new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine that is available with a six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed dual clutch transmission. This replaces the current 1.4l turbo petrol which also does duty in other Hyundai cars. The other engine in the new Verna line-up would be the 1.5l naturally aspirated engine with manual and a CVT automatic. All of the powertrains are RDE-compliant and can run on E20 fuel.

The new Verna will be available in four trim levels; EX, S, SX and SX(O). In terms of color options, the new Verna will come in seven monotone and two dual-tone exterior color options including the three new monotone colors, Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna has been designed to provide cutting-edge safety, comfort, and convenience, guaranteeing that segment criteria are once again met.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Also read: Hyundai IONIQ 5 First Drive Review