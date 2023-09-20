Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition Introduced

The Magnite Kuro Special Edition is Nissan’s tribute to their enduring relationship with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Featuring an all-black exterior and interior, the Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition looks the part. In the cabin, we get a host of goodies such as a 360-degree Around View Monitor, a centre console armrest with rear A-C vents, themed floor mats, and a wireless charger.

There are two petrol engine options for the Nissan Magnite, a naturally aspirated 999-cc, three cylinder, delivering 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque, with a manual transmission, and a turbocharged 999-cc, three cylinder petrol engine with 100 hp and either 160 Nm with a five-speed manual transmission, or 152 Nm with the Xtronix CVT automatic, driving the front wheels.

The Magnite Kuro Special Edition is available across three variants: Magnite XV MT, Turbo XV MT, and Turbo XV CVT. Nissan dealerships across the country began accepting bookings on 14 September, 2023.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “This festive season, for the discerning customers seeking value and innovation, the Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition provides an all-black elegance with a suite of premium features combining style, value and safety for a truly exceptional driving experience.”