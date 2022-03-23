Nissan have produced 50,000 units of Magnite in India

Nissan India have completed the 50,000th unit of its SUV Magnite at the Renault-Nissan alliance’s Chennai plant.



The Renault-Nissan alliance’s Chennai facility has produced the 50,000th unit of Nissan India’s SUV Magnite. Nissan India stated in a statement that Magnite has received over 1 lakh client bookings in both domestic and export markets.



”Since its launch, 50,000 Magnites have been produced in Chennai, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. The Magnite scored a 4-star safety rating in the adult occupant protection category by Global NCAP in February 2022. The vehicle provides safety through a variety of driving conditions, making it a versatile-build SUV for any setting, said a release by the company. Rakesh Srivastava, MD,



Nissan Motor India, said: “The Magnite was designed to be a game-changer to deliver a premium experience with a world-class technology and design coming together in an unbeatable package — redefining value in the SUV segment. Love for the Magnite is phenomenal with it being the most awarded Nissan Vehicle in the Indian market with strong customer demand, with more than 1 lakh bookings demonstrating Nissan’s global SUV DNA and technology.”



The Nissan Magnite is a subcompact SUV that comes with either a 1.0-litre normally aspirated B4D or a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The turbo unit produces 99 hp and 160 Nm, while the B4D unit produces 71 hp and 96 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come with a five-speed manual transmission, but the turbocharged model also has the option of a CVT.

Also Read: Nine Things to Know about the Nissan Magnite

Story by: Kurt Morris