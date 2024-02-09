Next-gen Škoda Octavia Design Sketches Revealed

The Škoda Octavia is responsible for single-handedly creating the reputation Škoda enjoys in India today, and even though it is no longer sold here it is remembered fondly, and it continues to delight and enthral drivers around the world.

As one of the best-selling models from Škoda, the Octavia is extremely important to the Czech marque, so even before the next facelift comes out, Škoda has revealed design sketches. The new Škoda Octavia follows an evolutionary approach to the fourth-gen model’s design. There are noticeable changes, however. The LED DRLs seem to have been repositioned above the headlamp units rather than below. The angle of the crease on the front bumper has been reversed as well. The rear is nearly identical save for the bumper crease changing position like the front, though there may be more discernible differences in the production version. As this is a facelift, it is likely the engine choices will continue as it is for the time being.

This will be the first Octavia that will not come to India. The Octavia has had production starting in 2002, all the way to 2023 when Škoda priced it out of the market. Also, the Škoda Octavia is near and dear to the enthusiasts as well, as right from the first-gen model we received the souped-up RS version, which continued with every generation except the fourth one, which was pulled out of the market after being on sale for just two years (2021-2023). Like many other vehicles, the Škoda Octavia fell victim to the stringent BS6.2 emission norms which kicked in from April 2023.

Considering the storied history of the Škoda Octavia in India, we hope the Octy as it is affectionately called will make a comeback to India, along with the RS version, which was one of the first-ever cars to give Indian enthusiasts a taste of budget-friendly performance.