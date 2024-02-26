New VinFast Plant Coming Soon in India

VinFast have been eyeing the Indian market for some time now and they have just broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in India, located in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The plant is expected to provide 3,500 jobs, according to the manufacturer. Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru M K Stalin presided over the ceremony along with other dignitaries from the State and Cetral government, and the VinFast India leadership team.

The factory will span 400 acres within the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial estate. The total initial investment is of $500 million (Rs 4,144 crore approx). The investment will occur over five years. Upon completion, the plant should have a capacity of 1.5 lakh vehicles annually. VinFast plan to promote localization, contributing positively to local economic growth.

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast India, said, “VinFast’s ground breaking ceremony for its plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, is a significant stride towards sustainable and green mobility in India. By establishing an integrated electric vehicle facility, the company’s commitment to job creation, green transportation, and strategic partnerships solidifies VinFast’s position as a major player in the electric vehicle industry. This milestone strengthens the bonds between the robust economies of Vietnam and India, and underscores VinFast’s dedication to a zero-emission transportation future, setting the stage for economic growth, innovation, and environmental sustainability in the region.”

VinFast’s first-ever factory in Vietnam was completed astonishingly quickly – they broke ground in September 2017 on an 828-acre facility in an industrial park located on Cat Hai Island near the city of Hai Phong, and completed the entire facility, housing paint shop, press shop, assembly shop and engine shop, in just 21 months.

Their first model in India is most likely to be the VF e34. It’s a compact crossover with five seats and measures 4.3 metres in length. It packs a 110-kW (150 hp) motor which churns out 242 Nm. The battery has a capacity of 41.9 kWh and provides a claimed range of 319 km. Once launched, the closest rivals are likely to be the Mahindra XUV400 and the MG ZS EV.