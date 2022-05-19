New Range Rover Sport Prices Announced in India

The new Land Rover Range Rover Sport will be priced in India from Rs 1.64 crore, will be available in four trim levels and a mild-hybrid diesel powertrain.

After introducing 50 variants of the luxurious Range Rover, Jaguar Land Rover India have announced prices for the Range Rover Sport starting from Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV has undergone a major revision in terms of styling and now comes in four trim levels, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and the limited-time First Edition.

Its headlamps are typical Range Rover with sharp, yet sleek adaptive LED units. Its steeply raked front end and short overhangs on both ends add to the brawny character of this SUV. Distinct features of the Range Rover Sport are the copper finished bonnet louvres and side ingots alongside a Matt Graphite finish for the Range Rover lettering on the front grille. Move along the sleek shoulder line, towards the rear and we get to see a set of neatly laid tail-lamps with a black bar in between bearing the brand name.

On the inside, we now get to see a huge 13.1-inch floating Pivi Pro infotainment display and a 13.7-inch driver display. Land Rover would happily throw in the Meridian sound system as well for a little extra cash. Additionally, we also get to see 22-way adjustable front seats with heating, cooling and massage functions. Going the sustainable way, Land Rover have incorporated Ultrafabrics on the inside.

Pop the hood and there lies the new 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine. This comes mated to a new 48-volt mild hybrid system making 350 hp and 700 Nm. This allows the new Range Rover Sport to sprint to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds.

On the suspension front, it gets new dynamic air suspension with switchable volume air springs and active dampers, that are expected to provide a greater driving experience. Apart from this the Range Rover Sport also comes kitted with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems followed by a 3D surround camera, front and rear parking sensors, wade sensors and manoeuvring light as well.