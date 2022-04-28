Back to the Future: the New Porsche 911 Sport Classic

The 70’s-themed Porsche 911 Sport Classic is the most powerful manual-transmission Porsche 911 one can buy.

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic is the latest entry into Stuttgart’s Heritage Design collection, featuring retro-styling inspired by the original 911 (1964-1973) and the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7.

This is the second of the four retro-themed limited run models that Porsche will reveal over the next few years. The first was the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition from 2020, that took inspiration from Porsche’s famous offerings in the 1950s and ’60s. The new 911 Sport Classic is the second model launched by Porsche after the reveal of 997-generation 911 Sport Classic in 2009, based on the GTS Coupé and limited to 250 units for Europe. For the new model, however, Porsche have turned everything up a couple notches.

The 911 Sport Classic is distinct from the other 992 Carrera models with its wide body, which is otherwise reserved for the 911 Turbo models, a retro ‘ducktail’ spoiler, a double-bubble roof, Fuchs-style alloy wheels and twin stripes painted on the bonnet, roof and spoiler in light Sports Grey. The Sport Classic is also the first vehicle to feature the Sport Grey Metallic inspired by the early Porsche 356. This new limited-edition 911 is also available in Solid Black, Agate Grey Metallic, and Gentian Blue Metallic.

Besides the wide-body, the 911 Sport Classic also borrows the 911 Turbo’s 3,745-cc, twin-turbo flat-six engine, that puts out 550 hp via the rear wheels only. The cherry on top is the seven-speed manual gearbox, making the 911 Sport Classic the most powerful manual Porsche 911 at present. The gearbox also has an auto-blip function that rev matches to compensate for the speed difference when shifting down. Porsche have also tweaked the standard exhaust system to provide an even more emotive sound experience.

To meet high performance requirements, the 911 Sport Classic gets the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) based on the 911 Turbo and 911 GTS models, as standard. Thanks to which, the shock absorbers respond to dynamic changes at lightning speed.

The new 992-generation Porsche 911 Sport Classic is limited to just 1,250 examples and is expected to be available from July 2022 in European Porsche Centres and in other markets by October 2022.

Story: Alshin Thomas

