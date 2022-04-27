2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Unveiled

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC saloon and estate models have been unveiled for the US market and they claim to have more power and efficiency than before.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC saloon and estate are the first models to receive the newly-developed mild-hybrid version of the Mercedes high-performance division’s 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, featuring a 48V system that operates a new electric turbocharger and a belt-driven starter-generator (RSG). The engine, internally named M139I (I for longitudinal installation) is also the world’s first series-production to be turbocharged with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger.

Mercedes have designed the electrified turbocharger using technology derived from Formula 1, integrating a 1.6-inch thin electric motor on to the turbocharger shaft. This allows the car to directly drive the shaft, accelerating the compressor wheel before the exhaust gases take over. Mercedes say the new form of turbocharging guarantees spontaneous response across the entire rev range and thus a more dynamic driving experience. With the newly-configured belt-driven starter-generator and the electric turbocharger, the 1,991-cc engine churns out 408 hp at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The belt-driven starter-generator briefly provides an additional 14 hp, depending on the situation.

All that power is routed through AMG’s Speedshift nine-speed, multi-clutch, automatic transmission (MCT) that features a Race Start function and an AMG-specific 4MATIC four-wheel-drive system that splits the torque 31 to 69 per cent between the front and rear axles respectively.

The C 43 4MATIC saloon accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in a claimed 4.6 seconds, while the C 43 estate does it in 4.7 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h in both models. However, by adding the optional AMG Driver’s Package, it can be raised to 265 km/h in each case. To make them sound more characteristic in an AMG manner, the cars are given a sporty exhaust that provides noise level ranging from balanced and discreet to emotionally sporty, based on the drive mode selected. Additionally, buyers can also opt for the AMG Real Performance Sound package that uses a sensor to pick up actual engine sound in the exhaust system and relays it into the interior via the speakers.

Included as standard, the new C 43 also gets an AMG-tuned version of the C-Class’ all-wheel-steering system that provides a maximum 2.5-degree steering angle to the rear wheels, depending on the driving mode selected. Another change the C 43 gets is upgraded brakes – internally ventilated and perforated 370-mm steel discs with four-piston calipers up front and 320-mm steel discs with single-piston floating calipers at the rear.

The new C 43 comes with a series of AMG styling touches, including AMG’s Panamericana grille with vertical louvres in chrome to match side sill panels along the profile of the car. The rear has been updated with a diffuser and twin chrome tail-pipes. As standard, the C 43 is fitted with 18-inch AMG alloy wheels, with 19- and 20-inch available as options.

Inside, the new AMG C 43 comes with AMG’s sporty seats made of artificial leather and microfibre, a leather-bound AMG Performance flat-bottom steering wheel, AMG sport pedals and contrasting red stitching throughout.

Mercedes have not announced the price of the new C 43 yet, but they might do it closer to its launch which is supposed to be at the end of the year when it reaches US dealers. There has been no confirmation about the car’s India launch at the moment. Watch this space for details.

Story: Alshin Thomas

