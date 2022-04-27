2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class production starts

Mercedes-Benz India’s Chakan facility in Pune has produced the first unit of the new-generation C-Class. On May 10, 2022, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will make its debut in India.

Mercedes-Benz India, India’s leading luxury manufacturer, announced today that production of the new-generation C-Class has begun at its Chakan plant in Pune, Maharashtra. The first unit has also been released by the corporation. On May 10, 2022, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will make its debut in India. Existing Mercedes-Benz customers can place pre-orders for the vehicle until April 30, 2022.



Other potential customers would be able to reserve the new C-Class starting May 1, 2022, at a fee of Rs 50,000. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class, also known as the “Baby S-Class,” is a popular sedan in India. It was originally launched to the Indian market in 2001, and over 37,000 C-Class vehicles have been sold in the nation to date.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class had its global debut in February of last year, and it is billed as the most technologically advanced C-Class ever. Over its predecessor, it receives a slew of cosmetic improvements, mechanical tweaks, and high-tech features. The C200, C220d, and C300d variants of this premium sedan will be available in India. Furthermore, it will be the company’s second 2022 launch, following the Maybach S-Class.



The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be available with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 197 horsepower (C200), a 194-horsepower 2.0-litre diesel engine (C220d), and a 245-horsepower 2.0-litre oil-burner engine (C300d). All of the engines will be mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, as well as Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. It will compete with vehicles such as the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Volvo S60, and others when it debuts.

Also Read: Mercedes EQS Electric SUV makes its debut

Story by Kurt Morris