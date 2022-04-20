Mercedes EQS Electric SUV makes its debut

With up to 536 horsepower and a range of 660 kilometres, Mercedes’ flagship electric EQS SUV is the brand’s third EQ model to be built on a bespoke electric vehicle architecture, following the EQS and EQE sedans.

The EQS SUV, Mercedes’ latest flagship EV SUV, has been unveiled. The company’s flagship SUV will be available in a variety of powertrain options, with outputs ranging from 360 horsepower in a two-wheel-drive configuration to a maximum of 544 hp in the range-topper, and seating for up to seven occupants within the cabin. The EQS SUV, like any other Mercedes flagship, is packed with technology, including Mercedes’ MBUX Hyperscreen, Digital headlamps, augmented reality heads up display, and much more.



The middle row seats come standard with power adjustment, allowing them to travel forward or backward by up to 130mm and recline by 14 degrees in the front and 4 degrees in the back. The third-row seats are an optional extra that also includes an easy access feature that allows the middle row seat to move forward by 290mm for quicker access. With all three seats in place, boot space ranges from 195 litres to a whopping 2,100 litres with all but the front row folded.



The EQS SUV will be offered in two- and all-wheel-drive variants, with power outputs ranging from 360 hp to 544 hp, according to Mercedes. On the WLTP test, the electric motors are paired with a massive 107.8 kWh battery pack, giving the SUV a claimed range of up to 660 kilometres. The EQS SUV offers fast charging up to 200kW, which adds 250 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes.

The company’s first seven-seater electric vehicle. The vehicle will be built in the company’s Tuscaloosa plant in the United States. It is expected to be released in India later this year. It comes in three variants: EQS SUV 450+, EQS SUV 450 4MATIC and EQS SUV 580 4MATIC with a range of up to 600 kilometres.

Story by Kurt Morris