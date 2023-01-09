New Mahindra Thar RWD Range Launched

The new Mahindra Thar RWD (Rear-wheel Drive) model line-up has been launched from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Both petrol and diesel engine choices are offered with automatic and manual transmission choices, respectively, with the four-wheel drive (4WD) models sold alongside.





The diesel versions of the Mahindra Thar RWD are powered by a brand-new D117 CRDe engine that has a manual transmission and produces 119 hp with 300 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The mStallion 150 TGDi engine, which has an automatic transmission, powers the RWD range’s petrol variant, delivering 152 hp with a peak 320 Nm of torque coming in at 5,000 rpm.

The starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the Mahindra Thar RWD AX(O) diesel-manual hard-top, with the LX variant above it costing Rs 10.99 lakh. The sole LX petrol automatic RWD variant costs Rs 13.49 lakh, all ex-showroom. The new Thar range is more affordable for a larger variety of SUV buyers and those who have long wanted to own this classic SUV. The Mahindra Thar RWD fulfils the promise of Explore the Impossible by providing a remarkably distinctive driving and ownership experience.

A more advanced electronic brake locking differential is now included with the 4WD version. It was created in partnership with Bosch and will make it easier for off-road enthusiasts to handle low traction scenarios. The LX Diesel 4WD models will offer the mechanical locking differential (MLD) as an option for those who still favour it. The selection of 4WD powertrains has not altered. It is powered by two engines: a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi turbo-petrol engine that generates 152 hp and 320 Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre mHawk130 turbo-diesel engine that generates 132 hp and 300 Nm of torque. Both a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a six-speedmanual transmission are available with these engines.

The new Thar line significantly increases the level of personalization. Customers may now pick between Blazing Bronze and Everest White, two intriguing new colour options. There are four alternative designs available for the new accessory packs, which include options for both inside and exterior aesthetics. Front and rear armrests are available as accessories in order to meet customer needs. There is storage built into the armrests. For added comfort and convenience, cupholders and USB outlets will also be installed in the rear armrests. Only the hard top option will be available with the RWD series.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

