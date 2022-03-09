New Lexus NX 350h Launched from Rs 64.90 lakh

The new Lexus NX 350h is the mid-size luxury SUV from the Japanese luxury brand in India launched with a host of updates.

The new Lexus NX 350h has been one of the very first cars to make its way to India from Lexus’ global fleet. And now the carmaker has given this SUV its fair share of updates. It has been launched in India in three variants – Exquisite (Rs 64.90 lakh), Luxury (Rs 69.50 lakh) and F-Sport (Rs 71.60 lakh), all ex-showroom.

The updates on the exterior are quite a few, making for a subtle yet bold persona. Take a closer look and one sees the new, blacked-out grille with ‘U’ shaped textured elements. The front bumper gets extensions as well with the “F-Sport” variant adding sporty design elements to the NX 350h. The LED headlamps are reworked too with new triple projectors and an LED strip running across them. Finally, the lightbar at the rear ensures it stands out in the crowd.

On the engine front, the NX 350h gets a 2.5-litre, in-line four-cylinder, Atkinson-cycle petrol engine that produces 178 hp and 221 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 105-kW electric motor with 143 hp and 300 Nm, for a combined output of 239 hp and approximately 400 Nm.

Bigger changes are seen on the inside of the NX with a new 9.8-inch infotainment display and a full-colour HUD. The rear seats get an electric-folding function, we’ve only seen on flagship European SUVs. The larger change seen is the addition of Lexus’ Safety System+ that gets a host of safety features and sensors, including automatic braking, radar adaptive cruise control, cross traffic alert and more. These systems are all around the car aiding the driver to keep things safe, at all times.

We will be driving the new Lexus NX 350h very soon so do watch out for our first-drive report.