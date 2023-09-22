New Hyundai i20 N Line Launched

The new Hyundai i20 N Line has been launched from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets refreshing new LED headlamps and DRLs, a new front grille, N-branded 16-inch alloy wheels, and a proper manual transmission.

The refreshed Hyundai i20 N Line is now available In a number of colours including a new Abyss Black, apart from Atlas White, Titan Gray, Thunder Blue and Starry Night, with two dual-tone colour choices: Atlas White with and Abyss Black Roof and Thunder Blue with an Abyss Black Roof.

The new Hyundai i20 N Line continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol petrol engine which produces 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque. It is now paired with the quick seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a three-pedal six-speed manual. In the safety department we have six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, all four disc brakes and automatic headlamps.

Inside, the cabin of the new Hyundai i20 N Line receives a black interior with red inserts, leather seats with the “N” logo, a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped gear stick, a new infotainment system with seven Bose speakers, and red ambient lighting.

The Hyundai i20 N Line starts at Rs 9.99 lakh for the N6 manual and tops out at Rs 12.32 lakh for the N8 DCT. A total of four variants are offered with N6 and N8 trims with manual or DCT options.