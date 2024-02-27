New Dacia Spring Electric Unveiled

The new Dacia Spring Electric has been unveiled for the European markets and is expected to arrive in India as the electric Renault Kwid

The Romanian automaker, under its French umbrella, recently unveiled the Spring Electric. The Spring Electric is being offered in two different outputs, one that makes 33 kW (45 hp) and another with a higher output of 48 kW (65 hp). Zero to 100 km/h is achieved in less than 14 seconds. Dacia claim that the Spring Electric 65, the higher output variant, has 220 kilometres of driving range and have said the charging time from 20 to 80 per cent takes 45 minutes.

The Spring Electric carries Dacia’s aggressive new design language, one that we saw on the recently unveiled Duster. With its new Y-shaped DRLs at the front and tail-lights at the rear, the Spring Electric looks more confident than ever.

Coming to the multimedia and entertainment front, the Dacia gets a 7.0-inch infotainment system as standard and a 10-inch infotainment system in the higher spec variant that is capable of planning charging remotely, displaying real-time traffic, providing driver assistance and safety systems along with smartphone connectivity. It also gets a variety of apps. The car gets a 308-litre boot capacity and a rear bench seat that can be folded down to make 1,004 litres of boot volume. In the interior, the hatchback gets 32.7 litres of combined storage capacity from various compartments.

The Spring Electric also has connected services that can be accessed through the My Dacia app which allows users to check the battery’s remaining charge or driving range, schedule charging, or activate air conditioning a few minutes before getting in your vehicle. The Spring Electric gets lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, and, emergency braking system.

David Durand, Dacia Design Director, commented, “As Spring embraces the brand’s new design language, it is a resolute sign that it is here to stay as a key member of the Dacia family. We gave it a serious and confident design. Building on the success of the previous generation, the all-new Spring confidently asserts its own identity.”

The Spring Electric, when launched, will compete with the Tata Tiago.ev and the MG Comet

EV. The Tiago.ev starts at Rs 8.69 lakh while the Comet EV starts from a slightly lower price of Rs 6.99 lakh. Both ex-showroom prices.