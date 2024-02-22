MY2025 Volvo Models Drop “Recharge”; Realign Names

The XC40 Recharge is now called the EX40, while the C40 Recharge is now the EC40, with the T4, T5, T6 and T8 plug-in hybrids also dropping the “Recharge” moniker

Naming a Volvo EV is now a little bit easier as the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge have been renamed to EX40 and EC40 respectively. This puts them in line with the carmaker’s other EVs, the EX30, EM90, and EX90. This isn’t just limited to EVs as the plug-in-hybrid line-up, which includes the likes of the XC40 T4 and T5 Twin Engine, S60 Recharge. XC60 T6 and T8 Recharge and XC90 T8 Recharge, also switch to two-character powertrain designations.

That’s not all that is new for the dual-electric motor variants of the EX40 and EC40 as the two EVs now get a little extra oomph thanks to a new Performance software pack. This gives a 25-kW (34-hp) boost to take the overall power output to 325 kW (442 hp) for both the electric SUV models. Apart from this, the EX40 and EC40 remain mechanically unchanged, running a 78-kWh battery pack with a WLTP-claimed (World harmonised Light-duty vehicles Test Procedure) range of over 500 km on a single charge.

Volvo EC40 and Volvo EX40 Black Edition

The carmaker has also gone ahead and introduced Black Edition trims for the EX40 (formerly XC40 Recharge) and the EC40 (formerly C40 Recharge). As the name suggests, there’s an exclusive Onyx Black exterior shade complemented by blacked-out wheels, glossy badging, and a dark interior theme.

Now what does this mean for the Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge sold in India? Well, nothing for now as the two EVs still have their own names as MY2024 models. That being said, expect a name change in the near future as the new lot come in. Currently, the XC40 Recharge retails at Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the C40 Recharge is priced at Rs 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Key rivals for the two electric SUVs include the Kia EV6, the Mercedes EQB, and the BMW iX1.