Mini Cooper SE Electric Launched In India At Rs. 47.20 Lakh

Mini Electric: The electric Mini runs from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds with 135 kW and 270 Nm of maximum torque. Mini claims a pure electric range of 270km

The first all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE, with a starting price of Rs 47.20 lakh, was presented in India today (ex-showroom). All available units as a completely built-up unit (CBU) sold out during the pre-launch booking period in Q4 2021. MINI India will begin delivering cars to pre-launch customers in March 2022, two years ahead of schedule. The next round of deliveries will begin in March 2022, with bookings beginning in March 2022.

The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE opens the road for MINI to become an ‘Electric E-commerce Experience’ brand in the future. The all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE is the first vehicle to integrate electromobility with MINI brand features in an urban setting. The MINI 3-Door Hatch’s proportions, styling, spaciousness, and interior atmosphere are all based on the conventionally powered MINI.

The new eye-catching side scuttles, which house LED indicators and the Energetic Yellow ‘S’ emblem, complement the distinctive headlamps. Energetic Yellow mirror caps, as well as new Piano Black external design features, give the exterior an even more unique look. The all-electric MINI’s elegant look is completed by the special 17 inch / 43.18 cm Electric Power Spoke alloy wheels highlighted in Energetic Yellow. They have an unusual appearance thanks to their asymmetrical spokes, which are aerodynamically optimised to maximise efficiency. White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey, and British Racing Green are the four exterior colours available.

The inside features the MINI Electric Interior Surface and sports seats with Black Pearl/ Carbon Black Cloth/ Leatherette Combination Upholstery. The new Nappa Leather multifunction steering wheel integrates more functionality while reducing the number of control surfaces. The sleek Black Panel appearance of the new 5-inch/12.7 cm digital Multifunction Instrument Display provides vital driving information. The 8.8-inch/22.35-centimeter high-resolution, full-colour touchscreen is an excellent complement. In addition, the circular control unit houses the audio control unit as well as the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems.

With zero emissions and rapid torque, the MINI Electric Drive takes the iconic go-kart feeling to a whole new and thrilling level. The electric MINI accelerates from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds with 184 hp/135 kW and 270 Nm of maximum torque. The all-electric MINI is dynamic yet silent, providing a completely new driving experience. It has a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a range of up to 270 kilometres. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE provides quick and easy charging.

Story by Kurt Morris