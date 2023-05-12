MG Motor’s Roadmap to Indianize Operations and Drive EV Revolution

MG Motor India, release a five-year business roadmap focused on localising operations and spearheading the electric vehicle (EV) revolution in India. The British manufacturer emphasise on Indianizing their operations with localization and increased Indian share-holding in two to four years.

MG Motor India plan to invest over Rs 5,000 crore which is expected to create 20,000 job opportunities. The company is aiming to increase the annual production capacity to 3,00,000 vehicles with a second manufacturing plant in Gujarat, and are also planning to launch four to five new cars, mostly EVs. By 2028, the company is targeting 65-75 per cent sale from its EV models.

MG Motor India will manufacture EV components locally and establish a battery assembly unit in Gujarat to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles. The company will invest in advanced clean technologies, cell manufacturing and hydrogen fuel-cell technology to contribute to India’s mission to be a major manufacturing hub.

Rajeev Chaba, the CEO Emeritus of MG Motor India, expressed his commitment to the Indian market, stating, “MG India’s unwavering dedication to India is deeply ingrained in our ethos. As we pave way for our next phase of sustainable growth, we have outlined a clear roadmap and vision for 2028. Our strategy revolves around strengthening localization, aligning with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, and meeting the evolving needs of the market.”

Furthermore, they also have an MG Nurture programme which aims to collaborate with 50 institutes to train 1,00,000 students in the latest technologies such as EV, connected cars, and ADAS systems.

Story: Aswin Sreenivasan

Also Read: BMW X3 M40i Launched