MG Motor Launch All-new MG3 in Middle East

MG Motor have launched the all-new MG3 compact sedan in the Middle East. The all-new MG3 will be available to customers across the GCC, Lebanon and Iraq from March 2024.

The new MG3 is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is mated to an i-CVT. The motor delivers a peak of 109 hp and 142 Nm of peak torque. Prices start from US$ 10,700 (Rs 8.86 lakh). The model comes with a six-year/two-lakh kilometre manufacturer warranty. The new MG3 is in its third generation now. MG say the model’s hunting-eye headlights are leopard-inspired and the tail-lights are light-trail inspired.

Coming to the interior, the cockpit has a modern layout with a racing-inspired steering wheel. The MG3 has a 7.0-inch virtual instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets 25 storage compartments in the interior.

Among the driver assistance systems available, are front collision warning, emergency lane keep system, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control. The MG3 is available in three trim levels—the STD, the COM and the top-of-the-line LUX. The entry-level STD trim has features such as electronically-powered door mirrors, rear parking sensors, hill assist, and a multi-function steering wheel, while the COM trim adds 16-inch alloys, air-con vents in the second row, an electric parking brake and a sunroof. The top-of-the-line LUX trim gets front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, a leather steering wheel, keyless entry, a lane departure alert and PVC seats.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Middle East, said, “We continue to work very closely with our Headquarters to ensure that we’re offering our customers the most unique and convenient models and with optimal efficiency. The MG3 stands out with its agile design, intelligent technology, and economic yet fun-to-drive performance. This compact sedan will set a new benchmark for hatchbacks in the region. It is the perfect option for customers who are seeking great value-for- money, reliability and positive ownership experience that MG is known for”