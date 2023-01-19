MG Motor India to Upskill Over 25,000 Students

MG Motor India have signed MoUs with 22 colleges as part of their MG Nurture programme to upskill more than 25,000 students in four years.





MG Nurture is an initiative that intends to impart future-ready skills to students by way of hands-on and experiential training on EVs and autonomous and connected vehicles in various engineering colleges and ITIs across the country. The skill development programme will be conducted in close association with technical institutes which will also include ‘Campus to Corporate’ programme to help the students in honing their soft skills and making their transition to the corporate world easier.

The education partner, Skill Lync, will provide internships and mentorship opportunities for students. The company will also collaborate with colleges to develop and implement a curriculum that aligns with the latest industry trends and standards.

In 2023, under the MG Nurture program, engineering, diploma, and ITI students from any branch can opt for an add-on or an elective course in connected, autonomous and EVs. For engineering students, the course is offered in the sixth and seventh semesters, while for the ITI/Diploma course students, it is offered in the fourth and fifth semesters. The company shall also provide internship opportunities (need basis) to the students and give preference in placements to exceptional graduating students under the MG Nurture initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “With MG Nurture, we intend to provide an impetus to creating a future-ready ecosystem in India with a skilled workforce. Enabling and empowering our youth through continuous skilling, reskilling, and upskilling so that they can contribute to society. The students who participate in this initiative will develop a greater potential and emerge as significant contributors to India’s automobile industry.”

MG has been working with academia since 2020 to provide students with the necessary skills to bolster their employability. The company initiated a paid internship programme for 200 students across 79 cities followed by a one-year training for 200 engineering students at MG dealerships across India. The carmaker also provided over 13 connected cars/EVs to colleges across India for students to get practical learning experiences with these vehicles. The company also tied up with IIT Delhi and IIT Sonipat for a research programme in the field of electric and autonomous vehicles.

Story: Sumesh Soman

