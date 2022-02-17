MG Motor India introduces ‘MG eXpert’ to improve the online buying experience.

MG Motor has introduced its ‘MG eXpert’ digital automotive sales platform. That provides MG customers with an online buying experience that includes product discovery and sales assistance.

MG Motor India have launched MG eXpert, a digital platform driven by artificial reality (AR) technology that allows potential consumers to try out the company’s vehicles. The MG eXpert, which can be found on the model page of the MG Motor India website, aims to duplicate the complete experience of visiting a showroom but from the convenience of the user’s own home.

According to MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta, there has been a shift in customer behaviour in the previous two years, with consumers prioritising flexibility and the ease of doing things on their own time, as well as a shift in their thinking toward e-commerce.

“We also felt that technology has evolved to such a large extent that we should be able to challenge ourselves as to what we can bring to the customer, from a perspective purely of how a customer can interact with our product,” Gaurav Gupta speaking about the MG eXpert.



The MG eXpert platform was created with the notion of Power of Choice in mind, which is a core MG Motor India belief. Customers will be able to explore, experience, and make informed selections from the comfort of their own homes before purchasing smart MG vehicles.

Also Read: 2022 MG ZS EV has been revealed ahead of its launch in India.

Story by Kurt Morris