MG Air EV’s India launch in 2023

MG Air EV is likely to make it to the Indian shore by the first quarter of 2023, it would be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 which is to be held from 13th to 18th of January. MG Air is claimed to be based on Indonesian Wuling Air EV. The EV was sighted doing dry-runs earlier in the country.





Wuling Air EV is available in two variants with a two and four-seater options, the four-seater one packs a 26.7 kWh battery that delivers a claimed range of 300 Km and the two seater one houses a 17.3 kWh battery pack that is a 100 Km shy on range when compared to the elder sibling.



Inside the cabin, there are leather seats, rear parking camera, two 10.25-inch display and twin front airbags for safety.



MG is no stranger to the Indian market, it already has the ZS Ev plying on the streets, the addition of an affordable option seems like the right thing to do in the EV trending market. Especially with 2023 expected to be an year of normalcy, one can expect many OEMs to follow suit.