Mercedes to Launch 2022 Maybach S-Class in India on 3 March

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has a 180mm longer wheelbase than the normal S-Class Long wheelbase (LWB). It’s likely to cost more than Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).

On March 3, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the 2022 Maybach S-Class in India. Last year, Mercedes-Benz released the domestically produced S-Class in India at a price of Rs 1.57 crore. The new Maybach S-Class will be the German automaker’s flagship model in India.

The Maybach, which is based on the seventh generation S-Class, exudes elegance from every angle, matching its high price tag. With stylistic cues and amenities particular to the Maybach model, the exterior and interior both build on the S-Class. Front-end details include the Maybach vertical-slatted radiator grille and chrome mesh air intakes for the front bumper. The Maybach S-Class has a 180mm larger wheelbase than the long-wheelbase S-Class marketed in India, allowing for additional legroom in the second row. The exterior features a dedicated Maybach insignia and lettering, as well as alloy wheels that are distinctive to this grade.

The Maybach’s cabin has received a significant overhaul. It comes with a variety of upholstery and trim options for the heated and cooled seats, as well as a massage function on all sides. There are also reclining adjustments, folding tables, leg support, curtains, and many other options available in the rear seats. The back doors are power-operated, and the cupholders can be heated or cooled. The MBUX, like the S-Class, is controlled by huge screens, with additional screens for the back passengers.

The dashboard, centre console, and armrests are all one seamless element, giving the impression of floating. Inside, there are up to five different display screens to choose from. A 12.3-inch 3D driver display with a three-dimensional representation of other road users and significant depth and shadow effects is offered as an option, in addition to the basic 12-inch OLED centre display.

For European buyers, the Mercedes Maybach S-Class will be available with two engines: a V8 and a V12. The V12 engine in the S 680 4MATIC is combined for the first time with the all-wheel-drive 4MATIC system. The engine produces 612 hp and allows the car to go from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kilometres per hour.

The S 580’s four-litre V8 eight-cylinder petrol engine produces 503 hp and accelerates from zero to ten kilometres per hour in just 4.4 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kilometres per hour. Both engines come standard with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Air suspension will be standard, as it is on the ordinary S-class, and rear-wheel steering is believed to be available.

Story by Kurt Morris