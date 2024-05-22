Mercedes Launch AMG S 63 E Performance and Maybach GLS 600 In India

While the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is an opulent speed demon, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV goes all-in on premium luxuries

A Mercedes launch is always exciting, but Mercedes-Benz India have given us a double treat this summer as they have launched both the AMG S 63 E Performance and Maybach GLS 600 in India from Rs 3.3 crore and Rs 3.35 crore, respectively, both ex-showroom. There’s also the “Edition 1” of the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, priced from Rs 3.8 crore (ex-showroom). While the sedan goes down the performance route without compromising the opulence, the SUV is essentially the peak of what you get as a palace on wheels for a Mercedes GLS.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance

While the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is what one would call the benchmark for an opulent luxury sedan from Mercedes-Benz, some want a bit of hardcore performance without compromising that. The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is that answer and the big highlight is under the hood. It packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine and a hybrid setup to make a combined 802 hp and 1,430 Nm; making it the most powerful S-Class ever. Paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, the sedan sprints to 100 km/h from standstill in just 3.3 seconds, and has an electronically capped top speed of 250 km/h. In pure electric mode, Mercedes say it can run for up to 33 km (WLTP).

To make an opulent sedan more of a performance demon, making racy changes worthy of an AMG model were necessary. This includes a stiffer air suspension setup, rear wheel steering and active roll stabilisation. It also looks the part with a large Panamericana front grille, bolder bumpers, AMG-specific alloy wheels, carbon-fibre inserts all over, and quad exhausts. The Edition 1 gets a bespoke Manufaktur Alpine Grey paint job, 21-inch wheels as well as black nappa leather seats. For the standard model, the cabin gets an all-black dashboard with carbon-fibre inserts, sports seats and an AMG-themed steering wheel.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

The most opulent GLS now gets a midlife refresh in India, and it’s a relatively modest one in terms of styling and features on offer. Nevertheless, the SUV is very much a first-class lounge on wheels. The already towering presence has been amplified with a tweaked front bumper and large front grille. Look closer, and there are Maybach emblems around the air dam. The other main change is the restyled rear bumpers that add to the menacing stance and bling all over the SUV.

Inside, things are largely unchanged apart from the more modern steering wheel which isn’t a bad thing, as the Maybach GLS was already known to have a palatial feeling. While the India-spec model is only a four-seater, you get oodles of opulence for the rear passengers via the executive seats. There’s dedicated screens, electric sunblinds, four-zone climate control, heating and ventilation for all four seats, a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging. Rounding off the luxury is a hefty amount of sound insulation and a 13-speaker Burmester audio system.

Under the hood, there’s a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with assistance from a 48-volt mild-hybrid unit, now putting out 557 hp and 770 Nm, the latter now produced over a wider band of 2,500-5,000 rpm, paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and the 4MATIC intelligent all-wheel drivetrain. Despite it being a behemoth, it is no slouch in performance, with a 0-100 km/h sprint done and dusted in 4.9 seconds.

While the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance doesn’t have a true rival, it can be a performance-focused alternative to the Audi A8L and BMW 7 Series. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 on the other hand rivals the Bentley Bentayga, the Range Rover, and, perhaps, even the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.