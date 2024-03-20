Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé Unveiled

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé is the entry-level AMG GT. It loses the V8 and has relatively calmer styling

While the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 and 63 are manic performance machines in their own right, they are not everyone’s cup of tea. In comes the recently introduced Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé for those that want a gateway into sporty AMG GT thrills. However, a lot of changes had to be done by the people from Affalterbach to make this the most barebones AMG GT money can buy.

The biggest crux of changes lie under the hood. Gone is the brawny V8 and in comes the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that sends 421 hp and 500 Nm to the rear wheels. It is assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid unit that gives a temporary 14-hp boost. Paired to a nine-speed MCT, it can hit 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds with a top speed of 280 km/h. A cool fact about the turbocharger is that it’s an electric exhaust gas turbocharger with Formula One-derived technology to optimise engine response.

Despite the downsized mechanicals, you can still have a bit of fun in the AMG GT 43 Coupé with optional rear-wheel steering as well as the Smooth, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual driving modes. There’s also the optional AMG Dynamic Plus pack that adds an electronically-controlled rear locking differential, a “Race” driving mode as well as active aero for the underbody to the mix.

Being a base AMG GT, the GT 43 Coupé also stands out over the models above it with a calmer look. For starters, the large front grille extension is no more, and the front and rear bumpers get a cleaner look. Also, the fenders are narrower than before and you get round tail pipes instead of the horizontal units. 19-inch alloy wheels are standard, but you get wheel size options up to 21-inch units. Inside, things are largely unchanged with the MBUX setup comprising a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

While the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé may be a downgrade on paper for enthusiasts wanting a hardcore AMG GT, it can be an alternative option for those who’d like to get an appetiser for AMG GT thrills at a more affordable standpoint.