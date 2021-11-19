Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Launched at Rs 79.50 lakh

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S will be the most powerful hatchback in India.

Mercedes-AMG has added yet another car to their portfolio, in India – the AMG A 45 S 4Matic+, priced at Rs 79.50 lakh ex-showroom. This pocket-rocket boasts of the most powerful production four-cylinder engine with over 400 hp.

Design-wise, the AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ sports an independent front bumper with the signature Mercedes Panamerica grille housing the three-pointed star flanked by wide front fenders. At the back it gets a gigantic rear wing adding to the aggression of this spicy hatch.



Under the hood lies the most powerful series-production four-cylinder engine in the world, a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor capable of pushing out 421 hp and a colossal 500 Nm. All of this monstrosity is sent to all four wheels via a slick AMG Speedshift eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and Mercedes’ 4MATIC+ intelligent all-wheel-drive system.

On the inside, the AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ gets a panoramic seamless dual display setup with a split for the driver and infotainment displays. The MBUX software in the A 45 S gets the addition of AMG Track Pace – a personal race engineer that observes your driving style and suggests necessary changes to give you optimum performance at all times.



Suspension duties are taken care of by Mercedes-AMG’s ride control system with adaptive damping that learns the way you drive and gives you the best possible setup at all times. Additionally, you also get to choose from three standard modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

As of today, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ will be the most powerful hatchback to be sold in India and has no competition in its category. Stay tuned for our first-drive review coming straight at you from the NATRAX very soon.