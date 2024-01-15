McLaren 750S Launched in India

The McLaren 750S Coupe and Spider have been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 5.91 crore (ex-showroom).

The McLaren 750S is the replacement for the 720S with a revised powertrain, along with changes to the aerodynamics and the chassis. McLaren say the 750S is the lightest and most powerful series production car yet. The McLaren 750S has the same M840T 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 that was present in the 720S albeit with multiple upgrades. It is coupled with the seven-speed dual-clutch “seamless shift gearbox” that produces 750 hp at 7,500 rpm and 800 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The new McLaren 750S can do 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200 km/h in an impressive 7.2 seconds. The quarter mile is covered in 10.1 seconds and it has a top speed of 332 km/h.

The McLaren 750S has a carbon-fibre monocage chassis with an open differential with brake steer and short final drive to put all that power down effortlessly. Braking duties are carried out by carbon-ceramic brakes with six-piston, forged monobloc aluminium calipers at the front, ​ and four-piston, forged aluminium calipers at the rear. The 750S also gets an active rear spoiler for improved aerodynamics. The McLaren 750S Coupe with all the lightweight options selected, weighs in at 1,277 kilograms dry with a power-to-weight ratio of 587 hp-per-tonne and puts it in Ferrari’s territory, rivalling the 296 GTB.