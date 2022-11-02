Maserati GranCabrio Prototype Revealed

The Maserati GranCabrio prototype has been spotted testing on the streets of Modena, Italy and on racetracks. It is most likely that the car is in the final stages of testing and a launch will follow soon.

This news comes right after the introduction of the new GranTurismo and if that is anything to go by, then the Maserati GranCabrio is one of the most anticipated four-seater convertibles that are slated to be launched in 2023. Post the launch of the 2023 GranTurismo, the GranCabrio will hit the market and after that we can also expect the fully-electric “Folgore ” variant to follow suit. By 2030, the whole Maserati line-up will feature only electric cars.

Although heavily camouflaged, the GranCabrio has an appealing form and a striking silhouette. The long bonnet, short rear-end and four seats speak volumes of this car’s grand touring credentials even at standstill. Of course, the fabric roof is undoubtedly the showstopper here. Although we have not seen the interiors of this car, it is safe to assume that it will be consistent with the contemporary benchmark of luxury open-top motoring because the GranCabrio is expected to rival stalwarts including the Bentley Continental GTC.

Engine options for the Maserati GranCabrio will include two 3.0-litre Nettuno V6s that develop either 490 hp in the Modena model or 550 hp in the Trofeo model. The Folgore EV is expected to produce as much as 761 hp. Details about the transmission are yet to be revealed but it is most likely that it will use the same unit as the new GranTurismo.

After the GranCabrio Folgore, Maserati will introduce the electric version of the Grecale SUV and by 2025, we can see electric models of the Levante, Quattroporte and MC20. More about the GranCabrio will follow as we receive more information.

Story: Joshua Varghese

