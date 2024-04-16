Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Brings Topless Style to the Trident EV Line-up

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore has everything great about the GranTurismo Folgore, but ruins your hairstyle in the process

Maserati continue to expand their electric assault by unveiling the GranCabrio Folgore. Basically, it is the GranTurismo Folgore without a roof and the third EV from the Italian Trident brand after the GranTurismo Folgore and the Grecale Folgore.

Considering the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is essentially a topless GranTurismo Folgore, let’s take a look at what separates the two EVs. The soft-top roof is electronically operated and can open or close in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h. Apart from that, like its ICE counterpart, the GranCabrio Folgore, with its sleek design, is virtually identical to the GranTurismo Folgore.

Inside, things are the same thanks to a 12.2-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8-inch comfort display dedicated to the climate control making up the digital real estate. Interestingly, if things get chilly, there are neck-warmers for the front seat occupants as standard, where warm air blows from the seats with three adjustable speeds.

Shared bits with the GranTurismo Folgore continue under the hood as the GranCabrio utilises a tri-motor electric powertrain, making up to a combined 610 kW (829 hp) in MaxBoost mode, and 560 kW (761 hp) without it. This is enough to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and top out at 290 km/h. Juiced by a 92.5-kWh battery pack (83 kWh usable) the 2,340-kg EV is capable of a WLTP-claimed range of up to 447 km.

The unveiling of the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore isn’t all she rode for the Italian Trident’s electric push as the marque plans on making its entire line-up fully electrified by 2028. The next EV looks set to be the all-electric version of the MC20, the MC20 Folgore, which is slated for the 2025 debut.