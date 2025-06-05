Maruti Suzuki Invicto Long Term Review

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has become a part of the Car India fleet and we look forward to seeing what it can really do.

Variant: Alpha+ Hybrid

Going from the Maruti Suzuki Swift to the Maruti Suzuki Invicto was like travelling through several dimensions on one plane of existence. The sheer size outside and amount of space inside made us grin ear-to-ear. It being a hybrid powertrain also helps. This is Maruti Suzuki’s most premium offering and it feels like it.

The huge driver seat offers excellent support and is power-adjustable. The big steering wheel has a lot of controls and it took us a few minutes to get used to those. But the biggest difference is the hybrid power system. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and potent electric motor with more peak torque than the engine itself make for quick response in perfect silence when getting a move on. It can travel for some distance on pure electric power thanks to the high-voltage battery.

The electronically-controlled automatic continuously variable transmission (ECVT) makes life easier and also marks a dramatic departure from my previous manual long-term car. It is also much larger, so I need to take slightly different lines while manoeuvring in my parking lot. However, the handling is not too different, thankfully, and it can take bends at some speed without feeling one bit sloppy. It is also just as efficient as my last little long-termer thanks to electrification done right.

