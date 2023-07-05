Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launched

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched in India from Rs 24.79 lakh, going up to Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).





This three-row MUV is based on the Toyota Innova HyCross and is the second product to emerge in Maruti Suzuki’s favour from their partnership with Toyota, the first being the Grand Vitara. The Invicto is also the eighth product to be launched under the Nexa umbrella.

Not much has been altered in the styling department and the resemblance to the Innova HyCross is uncanny but Maruti Suzuki have added their own flair to the Invicto. The most noticeable elements include the double chrome strip bearing the emblem that runs across the width of the grille, followed by a fresh set of 17-inch alloy wheels and reworked lighting units. The rest of the car remains largely identical to the Innova HyCross. It is 4,755 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,795 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

The three-row cabin is dimensionally the same as the Toyota and the Invicto is available in both seven- and eight-seater variants in the Zeta+ trim level, with the top-end Alpha+ being just a seven-seater. To complement the premium placement of the car, they are offering an all-black interior with Champagne Gold accents along with soft-touch leatherette upholstery. Ventilated seats are available for the front row and the driver’s seat gets eight-way powered adjustment along with memory function. Captain seats are offered in the second row for the seven-seater with fore-aft and reclining adjustments, while a bench seat takes over in the eight-seater model. Other notable features include a large panoramic sunroof, well-equipped 10.1-inch infotainment system (with six speakers) and front-rear automatic climate control. The boot volume ranges from 239-690 litres.

Features that further convenience include one-touch powered tail-gate, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera and front-rear parking sensors. In terms of safety, the Invicto boasts of a chassis made from high-tensile steel, along with six airbags.

For the first time in Maruti Suzuki India’s portfolio, they are offering a 2.0-litre, petrol-hybrid powertrain that is mated to an e-CVT. The engine develops 152 hp and 188 Nm of peak torque while the electric motor puts out 114 hp and 206 Nm. They claim that the system has a combined output of 137 kW (186 hp) and the car can dash from 0-100 km/h in just 9.5 seconds. The claimed fuel-efficiency is 23.24 km/litre.

Variants and pricing are as follows.

Zeta+ (seven-seater) – Rs 24.79 lakh

Zeta+ (eight-seater) – Rs 24.84 lakh

Alpha+ (seven-seater) – Rs 28.42 lakh

Story: Joshua Varghese