Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+ AMT Long Term Update – The Pep in its Step is Back

Following a few months of driving around town, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was due for its first service.

A day was all it took for the authorised dealership to pick the car up, service it, and return it to us.

Positive changes in the car’s performance and fuel efficiency were noticeable immediately. Now we

receive at least 15 km/litre consistently on the daily commute to and from work.



One thing I must appreciate about the Dzire is its range accuracy. It has always covered the claimed

range or more, never less; which is how it should be. Recently, during a long drive, my family members

appreciated the comfort offered by the rear seats, which has me considering a proper road trip soon.

If there were one thing I would change about the Dzire, it would be the way it sounds and feels during

cold starts. That is when I miss the four-cylinder engine the most.

Logbook

Driven: 4,605 kilometres

Like: Space and design

Dislike: Cold starts