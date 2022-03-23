Maruti Suzuki Baleno bookings cross 50,000 mark

Maruti have received over 50,000 reservations for its new Baleno hatchback. Last month that it had received more than 25,000 Maruti Baleno bookings

Bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback have surpassed 50,000 units. Since bookings began on February 7, 2022, the premium hatchback has achieved this in less than two months. The automobile had already crossed the 25,000 booking mark before the pricing was announced, demonstrating its popularity in the Indian market. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 starts at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom).



With a redesigned style and a slew of additional amenities, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 maintains the overall design of its successful predecessor. The automobile now features serrated LED daytime running lights, a bigger snout with a broader grille, and wider wraparound tail lamps. The design is completed by new 16-inch alloy wheels.



Against cars like the Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, and Hyundai i20, the earlier Baleno sold over a million units in India, effectively dominating the luxury hatchback segment. Every month, the car ranked among the top five best-selling vehicles. The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in four trim levels, with manual and automatic transmission options, and costs ranging from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9:49 lakh for the Alpha automatic (all prices ex-showroom).​​



