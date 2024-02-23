Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Variant Launched at Rs 16.99 Lakh

The launch of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant enhances the accessibility point of the SUV

The Mahindra Scorpio N now gets a more accessible entry point into the Z8 variant with the launch of the Z8 Select at prices ranging from Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits between the Z6 and Z8 variants and comes with a Midnight Black paint scheme and coffee black leatherette upholstery, exclusive to the Z8 Select.

Variant Z8 Select Petrol MT Rs 16.99 lakh Petrol AT Rs 18.49 lakh Diesel MT Rs 17.99 lakh Diesel AT Rs 18.99 lakh

Compared to the Z8 variant it sits below, the Z8 Select undercuts the former in the range of Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.67 lakh, depending on the engine and transmission combination chosen. Considering this a middle ground between the Z6 and Z8, the Z8 Select gains features over the former like LED front and rear lighting as well as alloy wheels.

Other key features also include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, six airbags, as well as ESP. That being said, it misses out on things like dual-zone climate control, push-button start-stop, a front camera, automatic headlights and six-way electrically powered driver’s seat.

Under the hood, you get the option of the 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 200 hp and 380 Nm or the 2.2-litre diesel motor that develops 175 hp and 370 Nm (400 Nm for the AT). Both engines can be paired to either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission. However, those that want to opt for the 4WD option will have to move up to the Z8 variant.

The addition of the Z8 Select variant to the Mahindra Scorpio N is great news for buyers who thought the gap between the Z6 and Z8 variants is too large. That being said, it’ll only be available in dealerships from 1 March, 2024. Considering it is a body-on-frame SUV, the Mahindra Scorpio N doesn’t really have a true rival. It is an alternative to SUVs including the MG Hector and the Tata Safari.