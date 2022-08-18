Mahindra and Volkswagen Join Forces for Electrification in India

Mahindra and Volkswagen have signed a term sheet for supply of MEB electric componentry to be used in the new family of Mahindra electric SUVs.

To accelerate electrification in India, Mahindra and Volkswagen have joined hands. The agreement states that the German automaker will provide MEB (Modular Electric Toolkit) electric components for INGLO (INdia-GLObal), Mahindra’s new purpose-built EV platform. More than 10 lakh units are expected out of this partnership and it includes equipment for all the five electric SUVs that Mahindra revealed recently. The MEB components include the electric drivetrain, the battery system, and the battery cells. Future projects will include vehicles, charging solutions and cell manufacturing. Furthermore, options are being explored for the localization of the battery system.

Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group Board of Management member for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, said, “We are happy that we have identified a larger scope of collaboration between our two companies. Together, Volkswagen and Mahindra can contribute significantly to the electrification of India, a huge automotive market with ambitious climate protection commitments. The MEB electric platform and its components are key to affordable sustainable mobility around the globe. The partnership not only demonstrates that our platform business is highly competitive, but also that the MEB is well on track to become one of the leading open platforms for e-mobility. We are thus delivering on the focus of our Volkswagen New Auto strategy to make the platform business a strong pillar of our Group and to unlock future profit pools through economies of scale.”

Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, stated, “The signing of the techno-commercial term sheet is a significant step forward in our partnership with Volkswagen. Our purpose-built INGLO platform offers unmatched potential for growth and further customization for developing new and innovative products, not just for India, but also for global markets. Our vision is to lead the electric mobility revolution in India by bringing authentic electric SUVs with cutting-edge technology, as showcased in the UK. We are very pleased to explore further areas of potential collaboration with Volkswagen and are confident that together, we will be able to shape an exciting electric future.”

Story: Joshua Varghese