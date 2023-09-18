Limited Edition Audi Q5 Launched in India

The Ingolstadt brand has launched the limited edition Audi Q5 at Rs 69.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The limited edition Audi Q5 comes with the Black Styling Package Plus, which includes Black Audi Rings, Grille, Roof rails, single-frame grille with vertical struts, LED headlights, which are high in illumination and low in energy consumption, Panoramic glass sunroof, Comfort key for keyless entry, and Sensor-controlled boot lid operation

In the cabin, you will find plush leather and leatherette combination upholstery, eight airbags, including side airbags in the rear to provide additional protection for occupants in the rear, park assist with parking aid plus, power front seats with driver memory, Audi phone box with wireless charging, three-zone air conditioning, ambient lighting, a 10.4-inch multimedia colour display with Audi’s latest MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch and voice controls that support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also the B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers that produce 3D sound effects at 755 watts.

THe “45 TFSI quattro” powertrain in the limited edition Audi Q5 pairs the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 265 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque with the signature quattro all-wheel drive system. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds and can reach a top speed of 240 km/h. It also comes with adaptive suspension and damping control.

Story: Hamza Mir