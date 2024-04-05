Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched in India at Rs 71.17 Lakh

As the name suggests, the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail is inspired by the outdoors

The Lexus NX 350h now gets another flavour of choice in the form of the “Overtrail” variant, priced at Rs 71.17 lakh (ex-showroom). This new flavour for the SUV, as the name suggests, takes cues from the outdoors to make it stand out over the other variants on offer.

The most visually distinct feature on the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail is the “Moon Desert” body shade that is exclusive to this variant. This paintjob is clearly inspired by the desert. The changes don’t end there, as there are splashes of black on the front grille, door mirrors and the roof-rails. Also, there’s a new set of matte-black 18-inch wheels which get high-profile 235/60 tyres compared to the 20-inch alloy wheels and 235/50 tyres that are on the F-Sport, Exquisite and Luxury variants.

Inside, the outdoor theme continues with a blacked-out cabin that is complemented by earthy-coloured accents on the seats, door panels and front armrest. Being based on the NX 350h F-Sport variant, features include a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch head-up display, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate and the ADAS suite of driver assists.

Like the NX 350h F-Sport, the NX 350h Overtrail is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine, paired with two electric motors to make a combined 179 kW (243 hp). Specced with an e-CVT gearbox, power is transferred to the front wheels, with a secondary on-demand motor on the rear axle.

The addition of the Overtrail variant to the Lexus NX 350h means you get a more rugged personality for the SUV. It should also give it better ammo against rivals such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3,Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC60.